CHP officers chasing stolen car in Los Angeles County

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged stolen car in Los Angeles County.

The chase began in East Los Angeles when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were responding to reports of a stolen Toyota Prius, authorities told CBS Los Angeles.

At some point, CHP officers took control of the chase after LASD went into surveillance mode due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, paired with the wet weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.