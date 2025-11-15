Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP officers chasing stolen car in Los Angeles County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of an alleged stolen car in Los Angeles County. 

The chase began in East Los Angeles when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were responding to reports of a stolen Toyota Prius, authorities told CBS Los Angeles. 

At some point, CHP officers took control of the chase after LASD went into surveillance mode due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, paired with the wet weather. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue