CHP seeks help in search for woman missing in Laguna Woods

The California Highway Patrol today asked the public for help in locating a 76-year-old woman who went missing in Laguna Woods.

Silver Alert- Los Angeles and Orange Counties

Last seen: Calle Aragon and Calle Cadiz, Laguna Woods@OCSheriff

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/hsnIXWrXcw — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 12, 2023

Patricia Berry was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Friday at Calle Aragon and Calle Cadiz, according to a Silver Alert issued by the CHP.

Berry is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, wearing a white blouse and black pants. She was driving a black 2006 Ford Escape SUV with a California license plate number 5TKW050.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

A Silver Alert is activated when an elderly, developmentally or cognitively impaired person has gone missing and is determined to be at-risk, according to the CHP.