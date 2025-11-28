Suspect leads police on high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles County

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a traffic violation suspect in Los Angeles County.

Officers said the suspect crossed the carpool lane before speeding to 125 mph when police tried to pull the vehicle over.

The CHP started the chase near West Covina. The suspect reached downtown Los Angeles within 20 minutes.

The driver cut through traffic, nearly hitting other vehicles and pedestrians. The suspect drove around downtown LA before ditching the car in a parking lot off Pembroke Lane and W. 12th Street, near Crypto.com Arena.