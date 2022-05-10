CHP motorcycle officer injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was injured early Monday morning when they were struck by a vehicle with a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel in Riverside.

The scene unfolded at around 4:45 a.m. on Adams Street at Indiana Avenue, when the officer was struck by a Hyundai Elantra, throwing him from his motorcycle.

Following the collision, the driver of the Hyundai attempted to flee from the scene, but was followed by a Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident and followed them, keeping authorities updated on the vehicle's location.

After some time, officers were able to detain the female driver, suspected to be drunk at the time of the collision.

The motorcycle officer sustained moderate injuries in the collision and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the suspect as 26-year-old Riverside resident Heather Fernandez, who was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and hit-and-run causing injuries.

Both are felonies, as detailed by CHP's press release.

Fernandez was being held on $50,000 bail.