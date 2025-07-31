CHP investigators search for Baldwin Park freeway shooting suspect

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the person who allegedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving on the 57 Freeway in Baldwin Park on Wednesday.

Investigators say that the shooting was reported a little before 10:30 p.m. on northbound lanes just south of the 210 Freeway. They learned that the male driver of a silver sedan opened fire from their vehicle into another car.

One bullet struck the passenger-side door, but no one inside was injured.

There was no information available on the suspect's identity or a possible motive in the incident.

Photos shared by CHP's Baldwin Park station show detectives pulling at least one spent from inside of the vehicle, which also has a bullet hole on the door.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact CHP Baldwin Park at (626) 517-8500.