CHP halts traffic to arrest pursuit suspect on I-5 Freeway

California Highway Patrol officers took a person into custody in the middle of the northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita following a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. 

At about 3:10 p.m., SkyCal was overhead as officers held a person in handcuffs next to a patrol vehicle while another group of officers approached the black vehicle they had been chasing. Two of the officers held up guns as they walked toward the vehicle while it was stopped near the Valencia exit on the 5 Freeway.

After looking through the vehicle, one of the officers got inside and drove it away while the other officers left with the person detained.

Law enforcement described the person detained as a traffic violation suspect.

Traffic was shut down on the 5 Freeway briefly with all lanes reopened by 3:18 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

May 21, 2024 / 3:07 PM PDT

