Stolen vehicle suspects flee on foot at end of pursuit in Long Beach

An alleged stolen vehicle pursuit came to an end in Long Beach on Tuesday afternoon as the group of suspects jumped out of a moving car and ran into an apartment complex.

The chase was called off a little before 6 p.m. due to the dangerous nature, but CHP followed along with the vehicle via their helicopter.

At times, with SkyCal following along, the suspect could be seen driving on the shoulder of the 405 Freeway before getting onto surface streets near.

The car came to a rolling stop near W. Williams Street and San Gabriel Avenue at around 6:10 p.m., with all five suspects jumping out and running through the nearby neighborhood and into an apartment complex.

Authorities had to stop the car, which continued to roll after the suspects bailed.

No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.