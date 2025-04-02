Watch CBS News
Driver surrenders after leading CHP officers on multi-county pursuit

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a red Ford F-150 truck near East Los Angeles when the driver suddenly surrendered on the 5 Freeway on Wednesday.

Police say the driver was wanted for failure to yield somewhere in Orange County, where the chase started.  

At around 7:30 p.m., the suspect came to a sudden stop in northbound lanes of I-5 near Washington Boulevard and exited the truck with his hands raised.

He was taken into custody without further incident. 

Investigators have not identified the suspect nor have they provided information on why they attempted to pull him over in the first place. 

With SkyCal overhead as the pursuit came to an end, a large buildup of traffic could be seen behind the patrol cars that were following the suspect. 

It's unclear how long they planned to have lanes closed. 

