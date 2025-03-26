Driver hurtles down 101 Freeway before pulling into NOHO West parking structure to end pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a driver who was seen driving along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway.

As the suspect fled southbound, a CHP officer attempted a PIT maneuver but the car did not spin around as intended. The rear bumper was ripped off in the collision. It could be seen dragging along behind as the pursuit continued.

They could often be seen driving on the shoulder of the freeway at high speeds through Hollywood. They exited the freeway on Cahuenga Boulevard, where they continued to drive at high speeds, sometime reaching 100 miles per hour. The driver got back onto the 101 Freeway, heading northbound this time, a short time later.

Officers told CBS News Los Angeles that the driver was on the phone with 911 while the pursuit occurred. It was unclear what information they were relaying to the dispatcher.

They once again exited the freeway at Oxnard Street where they pulled into a large parking structure at the NOHO West shopping center.

It's unclear if police were able to locate the suspect.