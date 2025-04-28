Watch CBS News
PIT maneuver ends pursuit of suspect who allegedly assaults Chino PD officer

Matthew Rodriguez
Successful PIT maneuver brings pursuit with alleged DUI driver to an end in Compton
Successful PIT maneuver brings pursuit with alleged DUI driver to an end in Compton 15:28

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible DUI driver accused of assaulting an officer.

The Chino Police Department started the chase before handing it over to the CHP when it entered the freeway. Chino PD said its officer was OK after the suspect had driven into the police cruiser. 

The driver led CHP officers through the westbound lanes of CA-60 before transitioning onto the southbound 710 Freeway. The suspect exited the freeway near Compton. 

The driver stopped at a streetlight near the intersection of S. Atlantic Avenue and E. Rosecrans Avenue. After briefly stopping, the suspect slowly accelerated through the intersection. However, a CHP officer quickly disabled the vehicle after two PIT maneuvers. 

The suspect refused to exit, prompting a brief standoff in the middle of the street. Officers quickly assembled a team to approach him with a ballistic shield. After the suspect did not unlock the door, officers broke through his window and pulled him out of the car. 

