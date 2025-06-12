CHIRLA responds to potential investigation into nonprofits' involvement in L.A. protests

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement focuses its attention on immigrants and undocumented people, conservative leaders appear to be focusing on people and groups that help them.

During her visit to Los Angeles, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spoke strongly against local unions and nonprofits.

"We have the IRS here that's helping us track how these violent protesters are funded," she said. "What NGO is out there? What unions? What other individuals may be funding these violent perpetrators?"

She appeared to echo the allegations that the advocacy groups and unions were perpetuating unrest in downtown. Most of the protests have been peaceful, but looters have hit dozens of businesses in the past week. Also, several blocks have been tagged with profanity, leading the mayor to order a curfew for downtown L.A., which has tamped down on clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) threatened a criminal investigation into two local advocacy groups, including the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, or CHIRLA.

"Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions," he said. "Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct."

Immigration advocates from CHIRLA pushed back against the comments from Hawley and Noem, saying they have done nothing illegal and they will not be silenced or stopped.

"I would say they're saying the most vicious lies of who we are and what we do," executive director Angelica Salas said.

Last Friday, federal officials arrested labor leader David Huerta, whose union is part of a rapid response network to ICE activity.

"It's not going to intimidate us from standing with our immigrant community by standing with our family, by demanding due process, by demanding there be accountability for the violation of human and civil rights that have occurred in our city," Salas said.

Legal experts said the government's threat could be seen as political persecution. Attorney Lou Shapiro said advocates could argue in court that there's no good faith or probable cause to investigate them, but that might not be enough.

"There is evidence of a lot of damage that the government can say 'We just want to get down to the bottom of it and if it's being funded by any of these organizations, we want to put a stop to it,'" Shapiro said.

Meanwhile, citizen activists are continuing to lead protests and have released new tools, like an interactive map called "People over Papers."

Users can see updated reports of ICE activity, including locations and photos submitted by others. The creators said more than 2 million people have visited their site.

"I have family members who are undocumented," said Celeste, one of the creators. "I am Latina, my family is Mexican, immigrated here from Mexico. There's like a pressure to continue to deliver this tool."

The founders of People over Papers started posting ICE info once President Trump began his second term. They said they are now getting 1,400 reports of activity across the country every day.