Community members spoke out the day after the Chiquita Canyon Landfill methane gas explosion, saying, "We don't deserve this … clouds of smoke, contamination, we need help."

Abigail Desessa said she lives less than one mile away from the landfill, and after Monday's explosion, she said the air smelled toxic and her body hurt. "So, I know what I saw. I know what I heard, and I know what I smelled and felt."

What happened

It started around 4 p.m. on Monday, as the Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a small explosion.

Chiquita Canyon operators said "a routine drilling operation" was being conducted to alleviate elevated temperatures at the landfill. The crew hit a "pressurized pocket" that sent gases and "particulate material" into the air.

Operators said that no liquids were released, work stopped, and the area was secured. Aerial footage at the time of the incident showed a massive black plume of smoke rising into the air.

The fire department said last night that the residents were safe. "It's just a noxious odor; even that's an issue. We are going to work here with our partners at the dump to make sure we even get rid of that," LACoFD Capt. Aaron Keaton said Monday evening.

On Tuesday, he reiterated that residents are not in danger. "Throughout the entire incident and into today, at all points, the readings for toxic gases have been zero," he said.

Monday's explosion at Chiquita Canyon Landfill CBS LA

Community concern

On Tuesday afternoon, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo joined community members to raise concern for the health and safety of those living in the area.

"We need people to be relocated. People who can afford to leave have left, and so we need to support the people who are still stuck there and cannot afford to get out, but are being made sick every single day," she said.

Desessa said the plume of black soot burned her eyes and she had difficulty breathing, feeling like her chest "was being compressed." She said a home at the ridge of the landfill is coated in black, gooey soot.

"I watched from my own property that giant plume of black soot popping off noises going hundreds, if not to 1,000 feet in the air yesterday, and the odors blanketing my property, covering inside my lungs … " she said.

Residents spoke of an array of medical conditions they suspect are landfill-related; from children with uncontrollable nosebleeds to miscarriages and a high cancer rate.

"But we know that there's people right here who can point to every one of their neighbors, and they all have cancer … we found that miscarriage rates are 57 times the normal rate," Schiavo said.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health said nearby community members have complained of odors and related health problems, such as headaches, dizziness, irritation of the eyes, nose, or throat, coughing, wheezing or shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and sleep problems.

Val Verde community member Jennifer Elkins said she had burning eyes and throat at the time of the explosion. "People were feeling lightheaded. We decided to pack up for the night and get our kids out of there," she said.

Reported problems at the landfill and oversight

Several residents said they wanted the federal government to get involved, designate it a Superfund site, and allow the EPA to take action. The EPA is already involved, leading a 2023 task force of local, state, and federal agencies to address concerns about the landfill's operations and overall condition, according to LA County.

The Department of Public Health said odor problems at the landfill have persisted since 2022 due to a subsurface reaction in an inactive or no-longer-used area of the landfill.

"The reaction is producing increased landfill gases and leachate (water that drains through and picks up dissolved substances from the waste). At times, the combination of increased leachate and landfill gases has reduced the effectiveness of the landfill's gas collection and control system, resulting in increased and repeated unpleasant odors and odor complaints," the department wrote.

In 2024, Los Angeles County sued the owners and operators of the landfill, alleging the site has released hazardous gases hurting the health of local residents.

In the same year, the South Coast Air Quality Management District ordered the landfill to address multiple problems at the site, including controlling leachate, the source of the foul-smelling odor.

On October 19, the EPA issued an additional work order at the landfill to implement additional air control and treatment measures.

"We know that this is just one more emergency and disaster that is happening at what is already a terrible disaster, making our community sick, and we cannot wait for the next one," Schiavo said as she called for relocation assistance.

Chiquita Canyon Landfill response

"Chiquita continues to coordinate with state and local regulatory agencies and emergency response personnel. We are providing the following update on air monitoring, our response to this incident, drilling activities, and the ongoing management of the elevated-temperature landfill event."

"Air monitoring in the surrounding community has shown no exceedances of Reference Exposure Levels (RELs) for any of the constituents monitored, including benzene, consistent with reporting from the Los Angeles County Fire Department last evening."