CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for 2024 holiday season

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.

Every year KCAL News and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.

If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate.

Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles

Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood

Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina

Glendale Galleria, 100 W Broadway, Glendale

Culver City Westfield Mall, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 W Carson St, Torrance

Walmart, 40130 10th St W, Palmdale

Sam's Club, 39940 10th St W, Palmdale

KCAL will also be hosting multiple live events at the following locations:

Wednesday, December 4: Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina

Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina Friday, December 6: Walgreens, 550 Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks

Walgreens, 550 Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks Wednesday, December 11 : Stater Brothers, 930 N Haven Ave, Ontario

: Stater Brothers, 930 N Haven Ave, Ontario Friday, December 13: Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood

Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood Sunday, December 15: LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood

LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood Wednesday, December 18: Irvine Spectrum, 670 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine

Irvine Spectrum, 670 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine Friday, December 20: Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles