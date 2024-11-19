CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive kicks off for 2024 holiday season
The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.
Every year KCAL News and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.
If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate.
- Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
- Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
- Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina
- Glendale Galleria, 100 W Broadway, Glendale
- Culver City Westfield Mall, 6000 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
- Del Amo Fashion Center, 3525 W Carson St, Torrance
- Walmart, 40130 10th St W, Palmdale
- Sam's Club, 39940 10th St W, Palmdale
KCAL will also be hosting multiple live events at the following locations:
- Wednesday, December 4: Plaza West Covina, 1800 Plaza Drive, West Covina
- Friday, December 6: Walgreens, 550 Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks
- Wednesday, December 11: Stater Brothers, 930 N Haven Ave, Ontario
- Friday, December 13: Lakewood Center, 500 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
- Sunday, December 15: LA Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood
- Wednesday, December 18: Irvine Spectrum, 670 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine
- Friday, December 20: Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles