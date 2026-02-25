Video shows burglars ransacking semi-truck in Chino in midst of traffic

Two people were arrested after their brazen burglary of a semi-truck at a busy Chino intersection was caught on camera last week.

In a news release from the Chino Police Department, officers said the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20. They were called to the area by the big rig's driver, who told them he saw two vehicles position themselves in front of and behind his truck.

While the truck was blocked in, police say that a suspect got out of each car, one of whom cut the trailer's lock and stole computer equipment.

"When confronted, one suspect fled on foot while another fled in a van," CPD's release said. "With assistance from a witness and our Real-Time Crime Center, officers tracked the vehicle as it entered the 60 Freeway. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted, resulting in the arrest of two suspects."

Police said that the suspects, who haven't yet been publicly identified, were from Los Angeles and Cudahy.

While searching the suspect's vehicle, police said they found burglary tools and the stolen property, valued at an estimated $7,000. It was returned to the company.