Chino PD shoots, kills assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Rialto

Chino police shot and killed a man accused of deliberately hitting an officer on a motorcycle Wednesday.

The deadly shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. when a Chino Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at the suspect's home in Rialto. After entering the residence, officers tracked the suspect to the backyard next to a pool. There, they found the suspect next to the property's rear fence.

The officers opened fire, killing the suspect. Video from the scene showed a pool of blood surrounding the suspect.

It is unclear if the suspect was armed at the time of the shooting.

None of the officers at the home sustained injuries.

The alleged assault on a motorcycle officer happened earlier on Wednesday at about 9:55 a.m. in the 15800 block of El Prado Road. The officer tried to pull over the driver for a traffic violation but he refused to stop. The suspect continued to drive until he "deliberately caused a collision with the motor officer," according to Chino police. The department said that the suspect sped away from the crash site.

The motorcycle officer suffered moderate injuries and was hospitalized. Doctors discharged him later on Wednesday.

The department said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They will release more information at a later time.