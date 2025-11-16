Explosion rocks Chino Hills neighborhood, 9 hospitalized after home catches fire

Nine people were hospitalized on Sunday when a home in Chino Hills caught fire from a possible gas leak, according to San Bernardino County authorities.

It happened in the 42000 block of Sierra Vista Drive at around 3:45 p.m., according to Chino Valley Fire.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies, firefighters with the San Bernardino County Fire Department and SoCal Edison personnel were called to the scene to assist with the situation.

Nine people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SBSD. They said that all of the victims were inside the home that caught fire.

The aftermath of the explosion and fire at a home in Chino Hills on Sunday afternoon. Chino Valley Fire

Firefighters said four of the victims had taken themselves to the hospital by the time they arrived.

"For precautionary reasons Sierra Vista to Del Norte Ave. have been evacuated," SBSD officials said. "We are waiting to ensure that the area is safe before allowing homeowners back to the area."

In all, 16 homes were evacuated, firefighters said.

Deputies said that there was also damage to surrounding homes in the area. Sierra Vista Drive between Del Norte Avenue and Descanso Avenue was expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.