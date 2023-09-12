Child hospitalized after being hit by bus in North Hollywood

12-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by Metro bus in North Hollywood

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being hit by a bus in North Hollywood late Monday evening.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Chandler Boulevard and Bellaire Avenue. The area has designated bus lanes that are not usable by other traffic.

Investigators say the boy was riding a scooter at the time that the collision occurred. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

They plan to search the bus' surveillance footage to determine what caused the crash.

With SkyCal overhead, the scooter could be seen lying in the middle of the intersection as investigators surveyed the scene and spoke with witnesses.

The bus was a G Line (Orange Line) operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Agency.