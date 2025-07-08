Child in critical condition after crash near LAX; police search for mother

A child is in critical condition after a crash near the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning and now police are searching for the mother who allegedly fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 2 a.m. near the 9600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to police, four people were inside the vehicle when the driver collided with the center barrier.

After the crash, the driver who the LAPD believes is the mother fled with the child on foot. The child was later taken to a hospital, but police have not located the mother.

The two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains unknown.