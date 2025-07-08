Watch CBS News
Child in critical condition after crash near LAX; police search for mother

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A child is in critical condition after a crash near the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning and now police are searching for the mother who allegedly fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 2 a.m. near the 9600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

According to police, four people were inside the vehicle when the driver collided with the center barrier.  

After the crash, the driver who the LAPD believes is the mother fled with the child on foot. The child was later taken to a hospital, but police have not located the mother.

The two other passengers suffered minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains unknown. 

