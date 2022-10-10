Chicharito nets key goal for Galaxy in 3-1 win over Dynamo

Chicharito scored the go-ahead go in the first half and LA Galaxy defeated Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Sunday, capping a strong finish to the MLS regular season for the Galaxy.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 09: Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier HernÃ¡ndez (14) dribbles the ball in the first half during the MLS match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and Houston Dynamo on October 9, 2022 at PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sebastián Ferreira gave the Dynamo a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute then Riqui Puig tied it for the Galaxy barely a minute before Chicharito gave LA the lead. Dejan Joveljic added a second-half goal for LA.

The Galaxy (14-12-8) lost only one of their final 11 matches, going 5-1-5 over that stretch. Prior to that, they lost six of eight matches.

The fourth-seeded Galaxy will host No. 5 Nashville in the opening round of the playoffs. Both teams finished with 50 points in the regular season.

Jonathan Bond saved one of the two shots he faced for the Galaxy. Steve Clark saved four of the seven shots he faced for the Dynamo (10-18-6).

The Galaxy's intercity rival LAFC (21-9-4) will get a 12-day break before having to play its first postseason match after clinching the Supporter's Shield, which goes to the club with the best regular season record.

The Black and Gold will face the winner of the match between the Galaxy and Nashville SC on Oct. 20 in the Western Conference Semifinals. That game will be played at the Banc of California Stadium.