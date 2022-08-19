Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured

A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning.

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.

It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill.

HAZMAT - 9:54 am 10500 blk Bellegrave Av, Jurupa Valley. Firefighters responded to an unknown chemical spill. 1 patient transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. #JurupaIC pic.twitter.com/xFUXLuT5J5 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 19, 2022