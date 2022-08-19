Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured
A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning.
According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.
It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation.
One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.