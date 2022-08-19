Watch CBS News
Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. 

According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.

It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. 

One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill. 

First published on August 19, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

