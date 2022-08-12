Chemical leak from rail car in Perris closes 215 Freeway, forces evacuations

A large scale investigation was underway near Perris early Friday morning, after an undisclosed chemical leak from a rail car prompted evacuations and freeway closures.

The spill was reported at around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday at a railway that parallels the 215 Freeway, just north of Perris on Harvill Avenue and Oleander Avenue. According to authorities, the leak came from a tank that was "overheating and possibly preparing to explode." Several calls to 911 reported a large plume of smoke above the rail yard.

HAZMAT - 7:41 pm Harvill Av X Oleander Av, North of Perris. Firefighters have responded to an unidentified leak in the area. I-215 closed in both directions, South of Van Buren and North of Ramona Expressway. More information will be posted as it becomes available. #OleanderIC pic.twitter.com/Gw1AL0h1tc — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 12, 2022

Riverside County Fire Department crews and a hazardous material team reported to the scene where they remained through Friday morning.

During a Friday morning press conference, authorities disclosed that the material was styrene, a chemical often used to make foam products, latex and synthetic rubber. The tank is holding about 1,000 pounds of the chemical.

Due to the extremely hot nature of the tank, which has been monitored via drone, crews have yet to approach the tank. Traditionally stored at cooler temperatures, the material in the tank has reached temperatures over 300 degrees as of Friday.

They estimated that the situation could last for up to three days.

"it could get worse before it gets better," said ADD HIS NAME at the press conference Friday morning. "Due to the heat building in the car, it builds pressure and it could have a release. Meaning some sort of violent explosion."

Matters are further complicated by the extremely hot temperatures in the area, expected to reach triple digits on Friday.

Authorities hoped that a nearly 20 degree drop overnight meant that the chemical reaction was beginning to solidify, though due to the unfamiliarity with such a scenario could not confirm if the process was actually taking place.

It was not immediately clear how the tank began leaking.

As a result, an evacuation order was issued for more than 170 residences within a half mile radius of the site of the leak, affecting homes north of Markham Street, east of Donna Lane, south of Nandina Avenue and west of Patterson Avenue.

Area affected by Riverside County Fire Department evacuation orders. CBSLA

An evacuation center was set up at Pinacate Middle School.

Both sides of the 215 Freeway were also completely closed from Van Buren Avenue to Ramona Expressway, with the Sigalert still active through 5 a.m.

Metrolink rail service to Perris was affected by the leak as they were unable to travel through the evacuation area.