Cheez-It inspired mall food takes residency at Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles

Out of the lunchbox and into the mall, Cheez-It, the square orange cracker, is heading to the Westfield Topanga Mall food court in Los Angeles, offering unique dining options.

For one month beginning Sept. 3, the Cheez-It Court stall is teaming up with Chain, the American Pop Cuisine brand founded by B.J. Novak, to serve up mall food favorites, with a bit of cracker flair.

Starting with the sweet stuff, Cheez-Its make their way into a cinnamon roll with the Cheez-Y-Bun -- a warm, gooey cinnamon roll swirled with Cheez-It-seasoned cream cheese frosting. It's finished with a shortbread crumble, salted caramel crunch and topped with a crunchy Cheez-It cracker.

Corn dogs and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, both mall food staples, will also be served up in the Cheez-It Court.

The Crunchy Cheez Dog coats a premium Wagyu hot dog in a crispy panko and Cheez-It cracker crust and the Cheez-Steak upgrades the Philly cheesesteak with a toasted Cheez-It Extra Cheesy seasoned hoagie roll.

"The debut of the Cheez-It Court combines our beloved snack, made with 100% real cheese, with the unmistakable nostalgia of food court classics, transforming it into the ultimate gathering place for our fans and their closest friends over their favorite snack," Nicole Sorensen, VP of Marketing for Cheez-It, wrote in a news release.

Following the grand opening of the Cheez-It Court, the recipes of the items will be featured on CheezIt.com.

Cheez-It Court at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Los Angeles. CBS LA

The custom-branded food court stall will be open every day from Sept. 2 to Sept. 30, with the following hours: