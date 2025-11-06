Criminals keep finding new ways to steal checks. Here's how to avoid being the next victim

Late last year, a man named Todd wrote a $10,000 check to the Internal Revenue Service. Months later, the government reached out, wondering where his payment was.

After following up with Wells Fargo, his bank for decades, Todd discovered he'd been a victim of "check washing," a practice in which thieves wash the ink off of checks and write their own names in the recipient line.

"Instead of the United States Treasury, it was the individual's name," Todd said.

He filed a fraud claim with Wells Fargo. They rejected it, since it was more than 30 days after the check was cashed.

"We never want to see anyone experience a financial scam or fraud," Wells Fargo told CBS News California Investigates. "We continue to raise awareness to help our customers avoid, detect and quickly report incidents."

Todd said he'd personally brought the check to the post office to ensure it was safely sent to the government.

"We really had no idea that something you that put in the mail in the post office wouldn't be handled with care," he said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says Americans lose more than $1 billion to check fraud each year.

In addition to check washing, a process called "check cooking" is often used, which involves creating a digital replica of a check.

"Unfortunately, the criminals have all the right hardware, all the right printers, all the right inks [to successfully commit check fraud]," said David Maimon, a Centrelink fraud expert.

Experts say it's impossible for banks to catch every instance of check fraud, and that some responsibility must lie with the check writer.

Cal Poly Pomona forensic accounting adjunct professor Victor Cardona gave the following tips for avoiding check fraud:

Follow the check through your banking service

Notify the bank as soon as you suspect fraud

Contact law enforcement, and the United States Postal Service if the check was mailed

Freeze your credit if you are a victim so there's no further damage

If he could do it all over again, Todd wouldn't bother writing another check for big money.

"Unless you're writing a check to your nephew, or your gardener, that you're handing the check to them personally, I think electronic is the way to go," he said.