Chauncy Glover's cause of death released

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office released the cause of death Wednesday for KCAL News anchor Chauncy Glover, who died Nov. 5. He was 39 years old.

Glover's cause of death was acute intoxication by the combined effects of methamphetamine and chloroethane, and it was ruled accidental, according to the medical examiner's office.

Glover joined KCAL News as an anchor in October 2023. He previously worked at KTRK in Houston, where he became the station's first Black male main evening anchor.

Glover earned three Emmy awards, including one for his 2017 coverage of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, when he helped a pregnant woman escape the flooding as she went into labor.

He also built a philanthropic presence with his own mentorship program, "The Chauncy Glover Project," which sent more than 350 Black and Latino boys from inner cities to college.

In a statement last year, Glover's family said "his talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."