Chase suspect claims to have bomb in Porter Ranch

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Law enforcement officers are investigating a bomb threat on the 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch after the end of a pursuit, where the suspect was taken into custody.

The bomb threat was first reported around 9 p.m. Friday near Wilbur Avenue. The pursuit stopped in the middle of the freeway.

All lanes of the 118 Freeway in both directions were shut down during the investigation. 

Around 10 p.m. lanes in the westbound direction were re-opened. People are the eastbound side of the freeway were stuck, unable to exit while the investigation continued. 

The initial cause of the pursuit has not been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 9:33 PM PST

