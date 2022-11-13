Watch CBS News
Local News

Chase suspect arrested after standoff on freeway onramp in Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Chase suspect arrested after standoff on freeway onramp in Santa Clarita
Chase suspect arrested after standoff on freeway onramp in Santa Clarita 00:29

A suspected hit-and-run driver was in custody after allegedly holding CHP officers at bay following a short chase in Santa Clarita. 

The chase concluded when officers stopped a pick-up truck on the on-ramp to the 14 Freeway, prompting all northbound lanes at Soledad Canyon Road.

The lanes reopened after the 45-minute standoff ended. 

Officers fired less than lethal rounds at the driver and arrested him with help from a police dog. The driver was believed to have suffered dog bite injuries. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 6:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.