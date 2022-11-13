Chase suspect arrested after standoff on freeway onramp in Santa Clarita
A suspected hit-and-run driver was in custody after allegedly holding CHP officers at bay following a short chase in Santa Clarita.
The chase concluded when officers stopped a pick-up truck on the on-ramp to the 14 Freeway, prompting all northbound lanes at Soledad Canyon Road.
The lanes reopened after the 45-minute standoff ended.
Officers fired less than lethal rounds at the driver and arrested him with help from a police dog. The driver was believed to have suffered dog bite injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.