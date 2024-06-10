Charges announced against man who shot and killed two brothers outside of their Exposition Park home

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against a man who allegedly shot and killed two brothers outside of their home in Exposition Park earlier in June.

The shooting happened on June 1, at around 2 p.m., when officers were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Budlong Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, just about a block from the LA Memorial Coliseum.

They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds after they were reportedly approached by a man who opened fire while they were sitting inside of a car outside of their home.

Sergio Rios, 33, died at the scene, while Ricardo Rios, 19, died after he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the brothers' loved ones who lost two members of their family to senseless gun violence," Gascón said on Tuesday during a press conference. "These tragic deaths underscore the urgency of keeping guns out of the hands of the wrong individuals. Our office is dedicated to seeking justice for the victims and their loved ones."

A lengthy investigation, which saw Los Angeles Police Department officers seeking a man who fled from the scene in a light-colored Toyota sedan, finally resulted in the arrest of Marcos Navarro, 33.

It's unclear how investigators identified Navarro or when he was taken into custody, but he now faces two counts of murder for the deadly shooting, Gascón said.

He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail and is scheduled for arraignment on July 3. If convicted as charged, he faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.