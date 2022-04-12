Chargers sign another former Rams player; agree to deal with LB Troy Reeder

The Chargers have picked up another former player of their SoFi Stadium roommate.

The Bolts agreed to a deal Tuesday with former Rams linebacker Troy Reeder.

After helping Los Angeles win Super Bowl LVI, the Rams opted to not tender Reeder, who became a restricted free agent after last season.

Despite going undrafted out of college, Reeder quickly moved up the Rams' depth chart. He played in every game during his three-year stint with the Rams, appearing in 49 games and starting in 25.

Last season, Reeder had 91 total tackles, two interceptions and two sacks for Los Angeles in 17 games during the regular season.

Reeder reunites with Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, who was the Rams defensive coordinator during the 2020 season.

Though he may not be a Pro Bowler, Reeder has proven to be a reliable player who can do a lot of things for the defense he's on.

Reeder joins former Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, who signed a 3-year, $24 million contract with the Chargers in March.