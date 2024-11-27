Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins unlikely to play against Falcons because of knee injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K Dobbins is unlikely to play against the Atlanta Falcons this week because of a knee injury.

Dobbins was hurt in the first half of the Chargers' 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. He had six carries for 40 yards and three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh declined to get into specifics of the injury Wednesday, other than confirming Dobbins is "working through something with his knee," he said.

Dobbins had been putting together a strong first season for the Chargers (7-4) after his past three years in Baltimore had been injury-riddled. He has 766 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through 11 games for Los Angeles, which had positioned Dobbins as a strong candidate for AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Dobbins tore his Achilles tendon in the 2023 season opener for Baltimore. He also tore his ACL in 2021, and the effects of that injury lingered into the following season. Dobbins played in just 24 of a possible 67 regular-season games for the Ravens, who drafted him in the second round in 2020.

"We feel horrible for him," quarterback Justin Herbert said. "He's such a tough, tough teammate, and the way he's fought through so many injuries, we have no doubt he's going to be back better than ever. And so it's up to us. It's our responsibility to hold it down while he's gone."

The absence of Dobbins leaves Gus Edwards, Hassan Haskins and rookie Kimani Vidal as the Chargers' current options at running back. Edwards missed four games because of a high ankle sprain and has 206 yards and one touchdown in seven appearances. Haskins has mostly been a special teams contributor, while Vidal has been inactive for seven games, including each of the past three.