Chargers' Rashawn Slater suffers season-ending leg injury weeks after contract extension

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice Thursday and will miss the upcoming season.

He'll undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, the team said.

Slater was hurt less than two weeks after signing a multi-year contract extension last month.

Slater's teammates came up to hug him before he was carted off the field.

"We're praying for him, man. We hope he's doing well," outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said. "That's just something you don't want to see."

Slater has started all 52 career games at left tackle since being drafted 13th overall by the Chargers in the first round in 2021. Slater has been Justin Herbert's main protector, allowing the quarterback to set several league-wide passing records.

Last season, Slater's presence helped the offense commit a franchise-record eight turnovers, tying for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.