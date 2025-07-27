Chargers lock in Rashawn Slater with a multi-year extension

The Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday agreed to a multi-year contract extension with left tackle Rashawn Slater, keeping him as Justin Herbert's protector.

Slater has started all 52 games at left tackle since being chosen 13th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Northwestern.

Last season, he started 16 games including the postseason, as the Chargers' offense committed eight turnovers — the fewest in franchise history and tied for the second-fewest offensive turnovers in a single season in NFL history.

As a rookie in 2021, Slater was a second-team All-Pro after leading a front that protected for the No. 4-ranked total offense in the NFL (390.2 yards per game) as Herbert threw for an AFC-best 32 touchdowns. Slater was also named the starting left tackle for the AFC in the Pro Bowl, becoming the first rookie tackle to do so since 2012.