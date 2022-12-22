Chargers' Mack, James, Rams' Donald selected to NFL Pro Bowl rosters

The National Football League has announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl game, as we near the end of the regular season.

While several players names have been announced in recent days, the full rosters were released on Wednesday. Players are named to teams based on a combination of fan, player and coach votes.

This year's leading vote getters included familiar faces like the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, in a different format from years past.

The Philadelphia Eagles led the way in selections this year, with eight players making the team, six of which were voted in as starters.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers Harry How / Getty Images

Several local players also made their way onto the team, with Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James earning spots on the AFC roster, and the Rams' Aaron Donald earning his ninth-straight Pro Bowl roster in the NFC.

Mack is in his first year with Los Angeles after getting traded to Southern California by the Chicago Bears. Thus far with the Bolts, he's continued to solidify his name as one of the all-time defensive greats, compiling seven sacks and two pass deflections, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each to go with 29 solo tackles. It is his seventh Pro Bowl. He was the second overall vote-getter for AFC outside linebackers.

James, on the other hand makes his third career Pro Bowl roster, as he puts together yet another dominant season in the secondary. After becoming the NFL's highest-paid safety at the beginning of the year, James has proven to be a crucial piece of the Chargers success. In 12 games this season, he has 106 tackles, four sacks, one interception, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He was the leading vote-getter for safeties.

As much of a staple as he has been on the Rams interior defensive line for the last decade, Aaron Donald has also found himself in nine consecutive Pro Bowls, good enough for third most in franchise history. Even though he's missed the last three games with injury, the first games of his nine-year career, he still made enough of an impact to earn a spot thanks to the sentiment of fans, fellow players and opposing coaches. In 11 games, Donald has five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss with 27 total tackles. He also has one forced fumble. Donald was the No.1 vote-getter for interior lineman.

The full list of Pro Bowl rosters below:

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 09: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

American Football Conference

Offense

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)



Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Running back

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (starter)

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens (starter)

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (starter)

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (starter)

Davante Adams, Oakland Raiders

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)

Mark Andres, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans (starter)

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins (starter)

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive guard

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (starter)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (starter)

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Defense

Defensive end

Myles Garret, Cleveland Browns (starter)

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (starter)

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets (starter)

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Outside linebacker

Matt Judon, New England Patriots (starter)

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (starter)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens (starter)

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerback

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets (starter)

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos (starter)

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (starter)

Strong safety

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (starter)

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Special teams

Long snapper

Morgan Cox, Tennesse Titans (starter)

Punter

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (starter)

Return specialist

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (starter)

Special teamer

Justin Hardee, New York Jets (starter)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams Michael Owens / Getty Images

National Football Conference

Offense

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running back

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (starter)

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

Wide receiver

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Offensive tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (starter)



Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defense

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers (starter)

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (starter)

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders (starter)

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (starter)

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerback

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)

Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Free safety

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (starter)

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (starter)

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Special teams

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings (starter)

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Commanders (starter)

Placekicker

Jason Meyers, Seattle Seahawks (starter)

Return specialist

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys (starter)

Special teamer