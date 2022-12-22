Chargers' Mack, James, Rams' Donald selected to NFL Pro Bowl rosters
The National Football League has announced the rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl game, as we near the end of the regular season.
While several players names have been announced in recent days, the full rosters were released on Wednesday. Players are named to teams based on a combination of fan, player and coach votes.
This year's leading vote getters included familiar faces like the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson.
The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, in a different format from years past.
The Philadelphia Eagles led the way in selections this year, with eight players making the team, six of which were voted in as starters.
Several local players also made their way onto the team, with Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James earning spots on the AFC roster, and the Rams' Aaron Donald earning his ninth-straight Pro Bowl roster in the NFC.
Mack is in his first year with Los Angeles after getting traded to Southern California by the Chicago Bears. Thus far with the Bolts, he's continued to solidify his name as one of the all-time defensive greats, compiling seven sacks and two pass deflections, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries each to go with 29 solo tackles. It is his seventh Pro Bowl. He was the second overall vote-getter for AFC outside linebackers.
James, on the other hand makes his third career Pro Bowl roster, as he puts together yet another dominant season in the secondary. After becoming the NFL's highest-paid safety at the beginning of the year, James has proven to be a crucial piece of the Chargers success. In 12 games this season, he has 106 tackles, four sacks, one interception, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles. He was the leading vote-getter for safeties.
As much of a staple as he has been on the Rams interior defensive line for the last decade, Aaron Donald has also found himself in nine consecutive Pro Bowls, good enough for third most in franchise history. Even though he's missed the last three games with injury, the first games of his nine-year career, he still made enough of an impact to earn a spot thanks to the sentiment of fans, fellow players and opposing coaches. In 11 games, Donald has five sacks and 10 tackles for a loss with 27 total tackles. He also has one forced fumble. Donald was the No.1 vote-getter for interior lineman.
The full list of Pro Bowl rosters below:
American Football Conference
Offense
Quarterback
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running back
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (starter)
- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens (starter)
Wide receiver
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (starter)
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (starter)
- Davante Adams, Oakland Raiders
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)
- Mark Andres, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive tackle
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans (starter)
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins (starter)
- Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive guard
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (starter)
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts (starter)
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
Defense
Defensive end
- Myles Garret, Cleveland Browns (starter)
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (starter)
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior linemen
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets (starter)
- Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside linebacker
- Matt Judon, New England Patriots (starter)
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (starter)
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside linebacker
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens (starter)
- C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerback
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets (starter)
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos (starter)
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers (starter)
Strong safety
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers (starter)
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Special teams
Long snapper
- Morgan Cox, Tennesse Titans (starter)
Punter
- Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs (starter)
Placekicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (starter)
Return specialist
- Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens (starter)
Special teamer
- Justin Hardee, New York Jets (starter)
National Football Conference
Offense
Quarterback
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
- Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running back
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (starter)
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers (starter)
Wide receiver
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (starter)
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (starter)
- T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Offensive tackle
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers (starter)
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (starter)
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defense
Defensive end
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (starter)
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers (starter)
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior linemen
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (starter)
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders (starter)
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside linebacker
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (starter)
- Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings (starter)
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside linebacker
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers (starter)
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerback
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (starter)
- Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys (starter)
- Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks
- Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free safety
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (starter)
Strong safety
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (starter)
- Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Special teams
Long snapper
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings (starter)
Punter
- Tress Way, Washington Commanders (starter)
Placekicker
- Jason Meyers, Seattle Seahawks (starter)
Return specialist
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys (starter)
Special teamer
- Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders (starter)
