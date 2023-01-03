Chargers and Rams offer prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams offer their best wishes and prayers after watching Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapse during a Monday Night Football matchup.

our thoughts + prayers are with Damar Hamlin, the Bills and Bills Mafia 💙🙏 https://t.co/tINN1fPwu5 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 3, 2023

Sending our thoughts and prayers to @HamlinIsland and the @BuffaloBills. 🙏 https://t.co/aeRGFO22Mf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2023

As of 8:23 p.m., Hamlin is in critical condition after tackling a Cincinnati Bengals receiver, the NFL announced.

The remainder of the game was postponed following the injury. The NFL did not say when the rest of the game would be played.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Players from both the Chargers and the Rams expressed their concerns and wished Hamlin a speedy recovery.

Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day called for the league to cancel the game shortly after the injury.

Cancel the game. The only thing that matters is that Hamlin is ok. — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) January 3, 2023

Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and other players offered prayers for Hamlin and his family.

Our @nfl brotherhood is so special!

We are family!

My heart is hurting! I’m sick!

🙏’s for Damar Hamlin, his fam, and all our nfl family! — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) January 3, 2023

Praying for you Damar! Please be okay! — Matt Gay 🎱 (@MGtweetymonster) January 3, 2023

Pray for Damar Hamlin.. 🙏🏾 — Van Jefferson (@VanJefferson12) January 3, 2023

Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox, backup quarterback Chase Daniel and echoed Whitworth's sentiments.

Sending prayers out to Damar Hamlin and his loved ones. — Morgan Fox (@AyyyeeeMoFox) January 3, 2023

Lord, lift up Damar Hamlin. We are praying so hard in the Daniel family. — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 3, 2023