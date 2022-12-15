Chappelle's attacker is sentenced to 270 days in jail

The man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May was sentenced Wednesday to 270 days in county jail.

While Chappelle was performing on May 3, Isaiah Lee, 24, rushed out of the audience and onto the Hollywood Bowl stage and appeared to charge Chappelle, knocking him backward. Lee was apprehended by security as he attempted to flee back stage.

Lee had a 3-inch knife that looked like a firearm in his possession at the time of the attack, but reportedly did not attempt to use the weapon during his stage rush. It is still unknown how Lee was able to get a weapon in the venue and how he got past security and on stage.

Chappelle was not hurt during the incident.

Lee pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count each of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event.

Back in August, Lee's attorney requested a mental health diversion program for him but a judge denied the request.

Lee has remained behind bars as he was also was charged separately with attempted murder in connection to a 2021 stabbing of his former roommate in a transitional housing facility. The roommate disclosed the incident to law enforcement following the Chappelle attack.