Changes to Metro's three rail lines take effect Sunday

Changes to Metro's three rail lines takes effect Sunday

Changes to Metro's three rail lines takes effect Sunday

Changes to Metro's three rail lines takes effect Sunday

Changes to Metro's Blue, Expo and Gold line schedules began Sunday.

The final trains of the night will be leaving earlier to accommodate testing on the new downtown Regional Connector.

The 1.9-mile twin tunnel under downtown LA connects the three lines to allow passengers to travel to and through downtown with fewer transfers.

The new schedule times are expected to remain the same once the connector opens.

The agency advised transit users to plan their trips using Google Maps, Apple Maps, the Transit app, Moovit or the trip planner on metro.net.

The new train times are as follows:

-- Last Blue Line train departing Seventh St./Metro to Long Beach at 12:03 a.m.;

-- Last Blue Line train departing Long Beach to Seventh/Metro at 11:06 p.m.;

-- Last Expo Line train departing Seventh/Metro to Santa Monica at midnight;

-- Last Expo train departing Santa Monica to Seventh/Metro at 11:14 p.m.;

-- Last Gold Line train departing Union Station to Azusa at 12:14 a.m.;

-- Last Gold Line train departing Azusa to Union Station at 11:02 p.m.;

-- Last Gold Line train departing Pico/Aliso to Atlantic at 12:10 a.m.; and

-- Last Gold Line train departing Atlantic to Pico/Aliso at 11:37 p.m.