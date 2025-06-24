Former Bishop Montgomery, San Jose State football star killed in crash on 90 Freeway in Los Angeles

The man killed in an crash on the 90 Freeway over the weekend has been identified as former high school and college football standout Chandler Jones.

The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning on eastbound lanes near the Centinela Avenue off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear as the investigation continues, but police said that Jones was killed when he was struck by a Toyota RAV4.

After Jones was identified by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner, both of his former football teams shared statements on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of alum, Chandler Jones '09," said an Instagram post from Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance. "Jones was a standout player on Bishop's football team ... Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to Chandler's family and friends."

After high school, Jones went on to compete in four seasons at San Jose State University, where he graduated as the school's leader in receptions and touchdown receptions. In 2013, his senior season, he was selected to the All-Mountain West first-team and was named as an honorable mention All-America wide receiver, according to the school's website.

Forever in our hearts, #89



In loving memory of Spartan wide receiver and coach, Chandler Jones#ThisIsSparta | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/GOosv0XHce — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) June 23, 2025

Jones played on the practice squads for several NFL teams following his graduation from SJSU, including the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Indianapolis Colts, before briefly playing in the Canadian Football League. He returned to the sidelines as a coach following his playing career, holding positions with SJSU, the College of Idaho and most recently his former CFL team, the Montreal Alouettes.

"Our thoughts are with Chandler's family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support," said a statement from Danny Maciocia, the Alouettes' general manager.