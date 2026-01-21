Watch CBS News
Possible chance of rain returns to Southern California after days of heat

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Chelsea Hylton

The possibility of rain returns to Southern California on Thursday and Friday after a few days of warm weather.

The National Weather Service says a low-pressure system is making its way from the coast. The region will experience a significant cool down with temperatures dropping by about 15 degrees.

CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says the storm will slide down the coast and move inland over San Diego on Thursday. It will likely give parts of Southern California light rain throughout the day on Thursday.

The highest chance of rain in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be on Thursday morning through the evening, with some showers lingering into Friday morning. Rainfall totals are only expected to be between .25 inches or less.

The NWS says some weather impacts could be minor road issues with increased traffic delays and isolated rockslides.

Conditions will dry out by the weekend and warm weather will return by early next week. 

