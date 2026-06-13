LA County homicide investigation underway after shooting near Chick-fil-A in Cerritos leaves 1 dead

One person was killed in a shooting near the Chick-fil-A in Cerritos on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened at around 4 p.m. in the 18600 block of Gridley Road, a news release from LASD deputies said. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies did not provide information on a suspect or motive in the shooting. No arrests have yet been announced.

Aerial footage showed several LASD patrol cars near the Chick-fil-A parking lot, where only one vehicle was parked. The entire area was cordoned off by police tape. Two other vehicles were stopped in the road next to the restaurant, where the drive-thru lane appeared to have several evidence markers on the ground.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.