Celebrities, sports legends celebrate Rose Bowl's 100th birthday

It was an electric celberation in Pasadena Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl.

Celebrities and sports legends gathered at the historic arena to celebrate the Rose Bowl's upcoming 100th anniversary.

A flyover accompanied by the national anthem kicked off the "Party of the Century." Several current and former professional athletes, actors, and politicians walked the red carpet and relished some of their most memorable moments at the historic stadium.

Among the former athletes in attendance included former UCLA football player James Washington. After playing for the the Bruins, Washington went on to have an eight-year career in the NFL.

He helped the Dallas Cowboys win a pair of Super Bowl titles.

"Rose Bowl has been a big part of my life. I went to UCLA, this was my home stadium. Won two Rose bowls here as a player. Won my first Super Bowl here," Washington said to CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone.

Texas Longhorn quarterback Vince Young scores the winning touchdown during the 2006 Rose Bowl game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 4, 2006. (Photo by Scott Clarke/WireImage) Scott Clarke

Former Texas Longhorn quarterback Vince Young was also in attendance Saturday night.

Young is best known for his game-winning touchdown run against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl game for the College Football National Championship.

He was named the Rose Bowl MVP and ended the Trojans' dynasty under former head coach Pete Carroll.

"It's life-changing for one and it's family. I have a really good relationship with the whole entire community," Young said to Crone. "I just love being part of something where we can continue to put smiles on peoples' faces, bring excitement and I did that with the Texas Longhorns and I'm very happy to be here representing them but also happy to be here the 100 year anniversary."

The horseshoe-shaped stadium opened in Oct. 1922. For almost a century, the Rose Bowl has been home to iconic games that sports fans will remember forever.

The world-renown venue has also been home to UCLA football, some of the biggest a-list concerts, and host of the annual 4th of July Amerifest celebration and more.

The fond memories run deep for basketball and UCLA legend Bill Walton.

"I spent my life here whether riding my bike, whether in the arena as a fan for football or concerts and seeing all the great athletes and the inspiration that has come our way," Walton said.