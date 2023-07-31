Celebrities react to 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens death

Watch CBS News
Tributes are pouring in after beloved actor and comedian, Paul Reubens, passed away from a private battle with cancer.

Reubens was 70 and he died in Los Angeles Sunday evening, according to a family statement.

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on X (formally Twitter), "Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him."  

Comedian and actor Dane Cook wrote, "Paul Reubens was such a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character. I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen. Tough news here." Cook worked alongside Reubens for many years.

  Singer k.d. lang wrote: "Sweet rebirth sweet man. Beautiful joyous thing. I love you."

Former late-night host Conan O'Brien wrote on social media, "No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."  

