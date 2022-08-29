CBS2 Sports names new analysts for 2022 college football and NFL postgame shows

Stafon Johnson, Dan Fouts and Su'a Cravens

CBS2 Sports has unveiled its announcer lineup for the 2022 Sports Central College Football and NFL postgame shows that will air on CBS2 Los Angeles & stream on CBS News Los Angeles.

Joining Jim Hill for three special Sports Central Sunday postgame shows during the regular season will be former Chargers quarterback, Hall of Famer Dan Fouts.

Fouts, the 1982 NFL Most Valuable Player, became the first player in league history to throw for 4,000 yards in three straight seasons. He has since spent more than three decades crafting an accomplished broadcasting career after his Hall of Fame playing career. Entering the booth in 1988, Fouts' list of partners reads as a who's-who of play-by-play icons and includes —among many —the likes of Dick Stockton, James Brown, Verne Lundquist, Brad Nessler, Jim Nantz, Jack Buck, Tim Ryan, Brent Musburger, Keith Jackson, Dick Enberg, Ian Eagle and Al Michaels on Monday Night Football. Most recently, Fouts joined Noah Eagle in the broadcast booth for CBS2's preseason coverage of the Chargers.

Fouts will be lead analyst as part of Chargers postgame coverage on September 11th, November 20th & December 11th.

Every Sunday this season, Jim Hill will be joined on set by former NFL & USC safety Su'a Cravens. Cravens has worked as a sideline analyst for USC Football and recently launched his own podcast called "Suu Casa". He is currently an analyst on the Trojan Tailgate Show.

From 2016-19, Cravens spent time in the NFL with Denver & Washington. He was initially recruited by USC out of Vista Murrieta High School earning numerous National Defensive Player of the Year honors. While at USC, Cravens was a Freshman All-American & earned All-Pac 12 Conference 1st Team honors at defensive back (2014) & linebacker (2015) as team captain.

Sports Central Sunday airs every Sunday following the CBS NFL Game Coverage. Week 1 of the NFL season will feature the Chargers hosting the Raiders on September 11th, followed immediately by Sports Central.

Joining Jim Hill on set on Saturdays during the college football season will be former USC running back & current head football coach at his alma mater, Dorsey High School, Stafon Johnson.

Johnson has been the coach at Dorsey since 2019, leading the Dons to an undefeated league record in 2021. While at USC, Johnson was part of a Trojan team that went to four straight Rose Bowl games, leading the team with 705 rushing yards & 9 touchdowns in 2008.

Johnson spent two seasons in the NFL with Tennessee & Washington.

Sports Central Saturday will follow weekly SEC & Mountain West action beginning with Arizona vs San Diego State on September 3rd, followed immediately by Sports Central.

Weekly contributors, LA Daily News writer Tarek Fattal, Lakers Pregame/Postgame radio host Allen Sliwa & Chargers Spanish play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia Marquez will continue their appearances on Sports Central throughout the football season, along with other analysts & guests.

KCBS & KCAL Sports produces more sports programming than any other local station in the Los Angeles market with over 7 hours of sportscasts on a weekly basis, including over 4 hours on weekends alone.

