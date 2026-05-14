CBS LA and Los Angeles Rams announce multi-year TV partnership

CBS LA has announced a new multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, becoming the team's official hometown television partner.

The agreement includes exclusive local broadcasts of Rams preseason games, weekly year-round programming, a coaches show featuring head coach Sean McVay and original Rams content available across all CBS LA platforms.

"With nearly 90 hours of news and sports programming every week, CBS LA is uniquely positioned to deliver more Rams coverage than any other media outlet in the market," said Tim Wieland, regional president and general manager of CBS LA and CBS Colorado. "This partnership is about serving fans, celebrating Los Angeles and extending our shared commitment to the community. We're proud to once again be the Home of the Rams."

The agreement marks a return for the Rams to CBS LA, reinforcing the station's leadership in local sports and commitment to original team-focused storytelling.

In addition to the weekly shows and game coverage, the partnership also establishes a joint year-round collaboration focused on community initiatives that serve Southern California.

"CBS LA partnered with us in 2016 when we returned to Los Angeles and helped reintroduce our organization to this city," said Los Angeles Rams president Kevin Demoff. "We are thrilled to once again team up with CBS LA to bring fans closer to Rams football through our preseason games and exclusive content year-round. This partnership will enable us to deepen our connection with Angelenos through CBS' dynamic programming as well as shared efforts that will make an impact on the community we all call home."

CBS LA is reclaiming its role as the Home of the Rams!