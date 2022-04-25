Caught on video: Suspect wanted in several Irwindale car break-ins

Help is needed to identify a thief who broke into several cars in the Irwindale area.

(credit: Irwindale Police Department)

Irwindale police released surveillance video of a person who was seen breaking into a car late Friday night into Saturday morning. The suspect is believed to have committed a "series of vehicle break-ins" in the 1600 block of Calle Breceda.

In the video, the thief happens upon an unlocked vehicle and gets in, immediately rifling through the center console and looking through the backseat. Police did not say how many vehicles were broken into, and what items were taken.

A description of the suspect was not released. However, the suspect appears to be a man, wearing dark clothes, a jacket, a backpack, a baseball cap, and a face mask.

Anyone with information about the thief can can call Irwindale police at (626) 430-2244.