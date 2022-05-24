Caught on video: Drone captures arrest of 2 burglary suspects in Irvine field

Two men face arrested in an attempt to break into an Irvine home may have done this before, police said Tuesday.

Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, and Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale, were arrested Saturday in an open field in Irvine. A drone captured video of the two men surrendering to police.

Irvine police say they chased down Riley and Jones after being called to check into a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the neighborhood of Quail Hill. Inside the vehicle, police say the officers found a two-way radio and a loaded ghost handgun.

(credit: Irvine Police Department)

Moments later, a homeowner on Canyon Creek reported two men wearing masks approaching their home who ran off when the resident yelled out through their surveillance system. Officers searched the area, and with the help of an Anaheim police helicopter and Irvine's drone team, the two men were found.

Jones was released Sunday after posting bail, while Riley bailed out Monday. A court date has not been scheduled for either of them.

Police say detectives are looking into whether they have a connection to a May 1 home burglary in the adjacent Shady Canyon neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the suspects or these break-ins can contact Detective Eric Weber at (949) 724-7245 or via email at eweber@cityofirvine.org.