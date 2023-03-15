Caught on Camera: Attempted murder suspect fires multiple shots through apartment door in Highland

Wild video shows the moments that an attempted murder suspect fired multiple shots through an apartment door in Highland in late-February.

The footage, released by San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, shows 34-year-old Santa Barbara resident Gabriel Arce firing as many as four shots in what they are calling an unprovoked attack.

According to a statement from SBCSD, the incident happened on Feb. 28 at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of "an elderly victim who was shot in their home," located in the 7000 block of Central Avenue.

The victim, who remains unidentified, is said to have been inside their home when the shots were fired through the front door. At least one of the shots struck the victim who "sustained a gunshot wound to their leg." Prior to the arrival of first responders, the woman was able to self apply a tourniquet.

Their condition following the shooting was not disclosed.

Due to the surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Arce, a parolee who was originally sent to prison for robbery, where he was additionally charged with manufacturing a weapon as a prisoner.

On Monday, deputies with Highland Sheriff's Station were able to locate Arce in Santa Barbara with assistance from SBCSD's Gang/Narcotic Division and the California Department of Correction Officers.

During a search warrant served at his home, detectives located "evidence of the crime ... including the suspected firearm used during the attempted murder."

He is being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Lopez or Kleveno at the Highland Station (909) 425-9793.

Video of the incident is viewable on San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department YouTube channel.