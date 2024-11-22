Angels trade catcher Matt Thaiss to Cubs for cash

Catcher Matt Thaiss has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs paying $1 million while in the major leagues and $400,000 while in the minors.

Thaiss was acquired Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels, who had designated him for assignment on Nov. 14.

A 29-year-old who made his major league debut in 2019, Thaiss has a .208 average with 22 homers and 79 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Angels. He hit .204 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 157 at-bats over 57 games this year.

The move comes days after the Halos signed veteran backstop Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal. With up and coming catcher Logan O'Hoppe already slated to get the most reps in the coming season, the team had a catcher to spare.

Thaiss was drafted No. 16 overall by the Angels in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.