Watch CBS News
Sports

Angels trade catcher Matt Thaiss to Cubs for cash

/ AP

Catcher Matt Thaiss has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs paying $1 million while in the major leagues and $400,000 while in the minors.

Thaiss was acquired Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels, who had designated him for assignment on Nov. 14.

A 29-year-old who made his major league debut in 2019, Thaiss has a .208 average with 22 homers and 79 RBIs in six major league seasons, all with the Angels. He hit .204 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 157 at-bats over 57 games this year.

The move comes days after the Halos signed veteran backstop Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal. With up and coming catcher Logan O'Hoppe already slated to get the most reps in the coming season, the team had a catcher to spare. 

Thaiss was drafted No. 16 overall by the Angels in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.  

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.