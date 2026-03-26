Catalina Island sewage spill leads to closure of a portion of Avalon Beach

A portion of Avalon Beach on Catalina Island remains closed off today, after a 300-gallon sewage spill contaminated ocean water and sand in the affected area.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an ocean water closure on Wednesday, with a map showing a beach closure stretching across the Green Pleasure Pier.

Public health officials are warning beachgoers to avoid contact with ocean water and wet sand, as the sewage release flowed to the nearby beach. The closure affects an area extending 50 yards upstream and downstream from the discharge point,

The Department of Public Health will continue to sample the water, with the closure in place until Public Health receives two consecutive sampling results where bacteria levels meet state standards.

To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, visit: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.