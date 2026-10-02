Catalina Island helicopter crash victims identified

Two of the three victims who died in the Catalina Island helicopter crash were identified on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as Jessica Devries, 48, who was a nurse on the Reach Air Medical Services flight.

Jessica DeVries, 48, was on the Reach Air Medical Services helicopter that crashed just off the coast of Catalina Island. Jessica DeVries

Loved ones identified Catalina Hernandez as the patient on the helicopter that was flying to the mainland after suffering an allergic reaction.

"My aunt Catalina was an incredible mother," niece Tanya Chaboya Hernandez said. "A mother figure to us as like her nieces and nephews. She was a very happy person, very hard-working. It was such a traumatic incident. I don't think it's completely hit any of us actually yet."

Catalina Hernandez sitting with her youngest son, who is 8 years old. Romero Hernandez Family

The helicopter's pilot also died in the crash.

A Reach spokesperson said the company was grieving the loss of their colleagues and offered their condolences to their families on Thursday.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic helicopter accident involving a REACH Air Medical Services aircraft. This is an incredibly difficult situation, and our hearts are with everyone affected by this tragedy," the spokesperson wrote.

One of Hernandez's sons and a medic were also on the flight and airlifted to a hospital.

The LA County Fire Department said the crash happened just before 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, LA County Fire and the LA County Sheriff's Department spent nearly 24 hours searching for Hernandez and the wreckage.

During a news conference earlier on Thursday, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said dive teams located the helicopter resting on the ocean floor, 218 feet below sea level.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what caused the crash and said the helicopter that went down was a Eurocopter EC 135 P2.