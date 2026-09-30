Helicopter crashes off Catalina Island coast, rescue efforts underway

Rescue crews rushed to the Catalina Island coastline after a medical helicopter crashed in the ocean on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it dispatched helicopters and divers at around 7:50 p.m. after receiving the initial reports of a helicopter down near the island.

Firefighters said five people were aboard the flight, three of whom boat crews rescued and two others were spotted by the U.S. Coast Guard. No one has been transported as of 8:40 p.m.

LA County Fire said the helicopter's flight plan is unclear at the moment. The LA County Sheriff's Department said the helicopter was a Reach Air Medical Services helicopter.

Flight tracking data showed a Reach Air Medical Services helicopter taking off from Oceanside in San Diego County and landing on the island at 7:04 p.m. LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X that the helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from the island.

"Search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board," Hahn wrote on X.

A Reach spokesperson said they are aware of the incident but could not provide further information.

"Our immediate concern is for the well-being of those involved," the spokesperson wrote in a statement.