Cat reunited with homeowner 2 months after Palisades Fire

After surviving for two months alone in the wreckage of the Palisades Fire, Aggie the cat's harrowing crusade to find her family has finally ended.

"For a small little Maine coon cat she is pretty tough," owner Katherine Kiefer said.

As the days passed since she evacuated her home, the 82-year-old Kiefer grew increasingly fearful that her beloved companion died when wildfire leveled their home. Kiefer returned to the remnants of her Pacific Palisades home several times to search for Aggie but could not find her cherished pet.

"I was haunted by the fact that she was there waiting for us and we never showed up," Kiefer said.

Luckily, Aggie escaped the flames and went into hiding. After months, the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter called Kiefer after they found the little Maine coon. Burned and on the verge of starving to death, the shelter's veterinarians gave Aggie two blood transfusions.

"They found her on our street near our house, and I kept thinking, how in the heck did she survive? There was nothing around," Kiefer said. "They saved her."

The pair's joyful reunion captured the hearts of many on social media after Keifer's daughter Carolyn showed the moments Aggie looked up as Kiefer held her beloved companion in her arms. While embracing Aggie, Kiefer became overwhelmed with emotions after finally finding the pet that had been by her side throughout all of her lung cancer treatments.

"Hi Aggie, I'm so happy to see you. I never thought I would see you again," Kiefer said as she cried during the reunion.

Now residing with family in Culver City, Kiefer said she felt like she was living out a miracle.

"We're so lucky and so grateful," she said. "I have to keep pinching myself."

A GoFundMe for Kiefer and Aggie can be found by searching "Support Aggie's Medical Recovery."